Illegal gambling in the Philippines: new interior secretary vows to shut all offshore gaming operators by year-end

The Philippines.- The recently appointed Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) secretary Jonvic Remulla has said he will ensure the closure of all offshore gaming operators by year-end as ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday (October 9), he said he would start by closing operators at Island Cove in Cavite, which was previously owned by his family, to demonstrate his commitment. He said the order was to close all operators regardless of whether they are run by Chinese or Filipino owners.

He said there would be a final inspection of offshore gaming operators on December 15 and that they must be completely closed by December 31. In a separate interview, he confirmed that he had had discussions with offshore gaming operators at Island Cove, who agreed to halt operations on December 15.

Remulla replaces Benjamin Abalos who resigned from his position after filing a certificate of candidacy for a Senate seat on October 7. Remulla was initially planning to run for governor of Cavite but received a call on Friday asking him to serve as the new secretary of interior, following the president’s request.

Senator Ejercito calls for swift conclusion of enquiry into illegal offshore gaming operators in the Philippines

Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito has called for a swift conclusion to the Senate inquiry into illegal offshore gaming operators in order to focus on identifying the masterminds. In a press release, Ejercito said it was concerned that a delay could divert attention.

He stated: “Sometimes it seems like it’s becoming a talk show. I hope it would be wrapped up soon because it might deviate from our real goal of identifying the international crime syndicate, that we think is really behind this.”

Ejercito said any further investigations should be managed by the relevant agencies to ensure swift action. He expressed confidence in the leadership of senate deputy minority leader Risa Hontiveros, who heads the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality. The panel has scheduled the next public hearing on offshore gaming operators for today.

