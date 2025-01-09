Illegal gambling in the Philippines: 400 arrested in Parañaque City

A raid was conducted in Parañaque City.

The Philippines.- The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested 400 illegal aliens allegedly linked to offshore gaming operators in a raid in Parañaque City. BI intelligence division chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said the Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) and Anti-Terrorist Group (ATG) have been monitoring the activities of those arrested for some time.

The BI found the aliens were working at a company in Barangay Tambo in illicit activities, including online scam operations targeting victims abroad. Manahan said: “Their operations were found to be in violation of immigration laws and posed significant risks to the public.”

Those arrested are currently undergoing booking procedures and will remain in custody at the agency premises while awaiting deportation proceedings. Manahan said the BI is working with relevant government agencies to expedite the process and ensure that those found guilty of violations are held accountable.

BI commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the raid was part of the bureau’s intensified efforts to combat illegal activities related to offshore gaming operators and ensure aliens comply with local regulations and laws.

Viado’s statement follows the BI’s announcement of deportation proceedings targeting over 11,000 former offshore gaming workers who failed to leave the country before December 31, 2024, the deadline set by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for foreign workers employed by offshore gaming operators to voluntarily return to their home countries.

Viado also urged the public to report any suspected violations, assuring that all reports would be treated with confidentiality. He said: “This is not just about compliance; it’s about safeguarding the integrity of our immigration system and ensuring that only those with legitimate purposes are allowed to stay in the country.”

See also: Philippines DOJ warns foreign offshore gaming workers who are still in the country

Offshore gaming operators ban

On November 8, 2024, president Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order (EO) 74, ordering an immediate ban on offshore gaming and online gaming in the country. Signed by executive secretary Lucas Bersamin, the order required offshore gaming operators and related auxiliary and ancillary services with issued licences to wind up by December 3, 2024.

The order referenced a study by the Department of Finance (DOF) that found that the negative effects and risks linked to offshore gaming operations “significantly outweighed the economic and social benefits“. A report from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) also warned that offshore gaming operators were linked to money laundering, fraud and other illicit financial activities.

“The high reputational risks associated with POGO/IGL operations deter foreign investment and tourism, undermining the efforts of the National Government in promoting the country as a safe and sustainable investment and tourism destination,” the order stated.