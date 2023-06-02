Focus Gaming News Asia Pacific | Australasia | Regulation

ILGA welcomes new research on late-night poker machine harm

The study was funded by the NSW Government’s Responsible Gambling Fund.
06/02/23

The report found increased harm among those that gamble late at night.

Australia.- The NSW Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority (ILGA) has issued a statement in favour of a report entitled Impact of Electronic Gaming Machine Late Night Play on EGM Player Behaviours. The report, funded by the New South Wales government’s Responsible Gambling Fund, found late-night gaming on electronic gaming machines to be linked to increased spending, risk-taking and problem gambling, 

ILGA chairperson Caroline Lamb expressed concerns about the impact of gaming during late-night and early-morning hours on individuals, families, and communities and said the ILGA intends to use the study’s findings for future decision-making.

She pointed out that the ILGA has already implemented several measures to address these concerns: “We have developed Guideline 16 to help gaming venues reduce gambling harm after midnight and foster the responsible conduct of gambling.  

“This includes a preference that all gaming-related applications are required to be accompanied by a Gaming Plan of Management that contains a raft of measures designed to support licensees to minimise gambling relating harm in venues.  

“ILGA also imposes licence conditions on gaming-related applications to mitigate the risk of gambling-related harm.”  

The study reveals an increase in gambling harm among those engaged in poker machine gambling during late evening and early morning hours. It found nearly two-thirds playing between 2am and 8am experienced negative consequences.

In May, it was also reported the NSW government is to deliver on a campaign promise to introduce a ban on gambling-related signage in pubs and clubs in the state. Premier Chris Minns will require all external signs related to gambling to be removed or modified by September 1.

