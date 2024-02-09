ILGA tightens rules on late-night gaming

The regulator cited gambling harm concerns.

Australia.- The NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) has made revisions to Guideline 16 – Late-night gaming applications. The changes “require that the minimisation of harm, to individuals and communities, must be the priority when ILGA assesses applications from venues wishing to increase gaming facilities”.

The regulator cited research showing that late-night EGM players are typically more frequent and intense gamblers, with a higher likelihood of experiencing gambling-related issues. The proportion of “at-risk” gamblers rises after 2am, it said.

ILGA chairperson Caroline Lamb stated: “When we look at the increasing body of evidence of the association between late-night gaming and gaming-related harm, ILGA is generally concerned about applications which, if approved, would result in significantly increased access to post-midnight gaming. Our concern is greater if the proposal would involve gaming after 2am.

“It is our hope that in the face of the evidence, venues offering gaming facilities will recognise the risks and themselves introduce effective measures to protect their members and customers from harm. ILGA is unlikely to approve applications involving additional late-night gaming unless there are effective conditions aimed at decreasing the risk of gaming-related harm, such as conditions limiting the operating hours of gaming rooms.

“Where applicants have failed to adequately mitigate the potential risk, we want operators to understand that ILGA has the power to place additional conditions on licences to prevent and reduce gambling harm. That power exists at any time and whether or not an application has been made. ILGA aims to ensure that where late-night gaming occurs, it operates in an environment which addresses the need for harm minimisation.”