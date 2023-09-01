Hong Kong: 42 arrested in connection with alleged illegal online gambling platform

The online gambling platform is believed to have been live since March 2022.

A criminal group is suspected of receiving more than HK$26m (US$3.3m) per month in wagers.

Hong Kong.- Authorities in Hong Kong say they have arrested 42 people in an operation against an illegal online gambling platform believed to have been active since March 2022. Superintendent Dicken Ko Tik of the Hong Kong police’s cyber security and technology crime unit made a briefing to the media.

Ko Tik said the group was suspected of taking more than HK$26m (US$3.3m) per month in wagers through the platform and to have laundered approximately HK$300m using intermediary bank accounts between October 2022 and July of this year. Police say users of the platform were able to transfer funds via Hong Kong’s faster payment system (FPS) or use cryptocurrencies for a range of bets. The platform hosted baccarat, blackjack, slot games and sports betting.

In an attempt to attract more users, the group allegedly provided incentives, including rewards and commissions for those who invited others to join the platform. To try to evade detection, the server was hosted overseas, accessible through a website and a mobile application. Hong Kong police say the organization had seven operational units with specific roles, from customer service to technology support.

A week ago, police in Hong Kong conducted a series of raids that ended in the arrest of 83 people, including an alleged leader of the Wo Shing Wo triad alongside his family members.