Hong Kong: 83 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Hong Kong.- Police in Hong Kong have conducted a series of raids that ended in the arrest of 83 people, including an alleged leader of the Wo Shing Wo triad alongside his family members. Officers seized more than HK$12.6m (US$1.6m), suspected to be the proceeds of illicit activities.

According to the South China Morning Post, 41 men and 42 women aged between 26 and 72 were arrested. They have been taken into custody on suspicion of involvement in money laundering and the facilitation of illicit gambling.