HKJC World Pool turnover hits record US$946.6m

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) World Pool season results in a 24 per cent year-on-year increase in turnover.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) World Pool season has concluded with a 24 per cent year-on-year increase in turnover to HK$7.4bn (US$946.6m). Spanning eight countries, it had expanded from 154 to 222 races this year. It began and concluded at the Flemington Racecourse in Australia.

A collaboration between Global Totes and the HKJC, the World Pool, enables global bettors to participate in a unified pool. This year’s edition saw increased global engagement, with extended reach to Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, and Australia for the first time. There were additional races from the UK and Ireland.

Michael Fitzsimons, the executive director of wagering products at HKJC, expressed satisfaction with the performance. The HKJC has been allowed to increase the number of simulcast races per year for the next season