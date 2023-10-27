HKJC donates funds to Hong Kong health bodies

The funding will establish the Jockey Club Global Health Institute.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has announced a donation of HK$3bn (US$383.5m) to the Health Bureau and the Centre for Health Protection to reinforce epidemic preparedness in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The funds will establish a Jockey Club Global Health Institute (JCGHI) and support capacity building in human resources for health.

The HKJC said in a press release: “This donation, which is one of the largest in the Club’s history, is a testament to the Club’s longstanding commitment to the betterment of our society and in particular to building a healthier community for all.

“It also reflects the vital need to strengthen Hong Kong’s preparedness for future epidemics, with the best defence being to collaborate locally, nationally and internationally to combat infectious diseases that respect no boundaries.”

It added: “The Club’s support for these projects, like all of its charity donations, is made possible by its unique integrated business model through which racing and wagering generate employment, tax and charity support for the community.”