HKJC allocates HK$790M to fund mental health initiatives

The Hong Kong Jockey Club has donated funds to programmes targeting young people and the elderly.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust has announced the allocation of HK$790m to eight mental health initiatives focusing on the needs of young people and the growing elderly demographic in Hong Kong.

Speaking at a press conference on February 23, club steward Lester Huang said these initiatives will work with the government, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), social service units, schools, and academia to provide online and offline emotional support. He said the initiatives are expected to support more than 154,000 people.

Key figures present at the press conference included Dr. Lam Ching-choi, chairman of the Advisory Committee on Mental Health; Dr. Donald Li, chairman of the Elderly Commission and convenor of the Advisory Committee of JC JoyAge; and Kwan Chuk-fai, chairman of the Community Investment & Inclusion Fund Committee and convenor of the Advisory Committee of LevelMind@JC.

