HKJC to discontinue old eWin and GoalX platforms

The services will cease on December 17.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has announced that it will discontinue its old eWin online betting website and the GoalX football betting app on December 17. The services have been replaced by a new eWin website and the Classic 3-in-1 app, both of which were launched in August.

The new eWin site has a more responsive design and faster odds updates. The HKJC said most eWin customers had already switched to the new platform. It added that many GoalX users now enjoyed the odds push feature for football matches, font size customisation and picture-in-picture live streaming in the revamped Classic 3-in-1 app.

LONGINES Hong Kong International Races sees rise in attendance

The LONGINES Hong Kong International Races (HKIR), held on December 8 at Sha Tin and Happy Valley Racecourses, saw its highest attendance since 2018, drawing over 80,000 spectators (69,916 at Sha Tin and 10,775 at Happy Valley) There were 6,511 visitors from Mainland China.

Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, chief executive officer of the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), said: “When one looks purely at the results, it was a tremendous success for Hong Kong horses but our overseas horses also ran really well. When you talk to the overseas owners, even if their horses finished second or third, they say it was a wonderful experience to come to Hong Kong and support the meeting.”

See also: HKJC launches new spaces with AI-powered tools