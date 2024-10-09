IFHA elections: HK Jockey Club CEO re-elected Chairman

Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges will continue to serve as IFHA Chairman until October 2027.

Hong Kong.- Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, president of the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), has been re-elected chairman of The International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA), effective October 2024. Engelbrecht-Bresges, who also serves as the chairman of the Asian Racing Federation (ARF), took up the role in September 2021, becoming the first IFHA chairman from Asia.

The chairman was re-elected unanimously after the 58th International Conference of Horseracing Authorities (ICHA) on Monday (October 7).

He said: “I look forward to continue working with my valued colleagues and members of the IFHA to further enhance our sport at an international level. I would like to thank the Executive Council which has entrusted me to continue to lead the Federation into what is an exciting, but challenging, time for racing globally.”

Engelbrecht-Bresges was re-elected along with vice-chairs Jim Gagliano, Masayuki Goto, and Horacio Esposito. The Executive Council elected Henri Pouret as vice-chair following the retirement of Brian Kavanagh.

“Brian’s tireless dedication and unwavering commitment to the Federation and international racing have been vital to its sustained success. We are most grateful for his many years of leadership, wise counsel and friendship,” Engelbrecht-Bresges said.

The terms for the chair and vice-chairs will run until October 2027. The IFHA comprises over 60 racing authorities from various countries and regions. Its objective is to advocate for all aspects of the global sport of thoroughbred racing, encompassing the well-being of equine and human participants, and to safeguard and enhance the sport’s worldwide social and economic importance.