HKJC launches new spaces with AI-powered tools

The HKJC says the Beat and Vantage at Happy Valley Racecourse offer a new digital horse racing experience “for the younger generation of fans.”

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has opened two new venues, The Beat and Vantage, at Happy Valley Racecourse. Located on the second and third floors of the Pavilion Stand, the spaces incorporate technology and interactive features in an effort to attract younger customers.

The Beat, located on the second floor, features an LED wall with a digital Parade Ring with simplified race information. Guests can use interactive AI-powered Horse Selection Stations, inputting criteria such as jockey, trainer, and track conditions to check data before making their selections. The Vantage will host a rotating selection of top DJs.

Both venues include viewing areas for the races and options for food and beverages and will be open during all race meetings at Happy Valley Racecourse. The Beat provides casual bar snacks, while Vantage features an à la carte dining experience and a curated wine list.

Club CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges said: “To sustain our world-class racing as an international brand for Hong Kong, we must stay close to the fast-changing aspirations of our customers in the digital age. The Beat and Vantage are the Club’s response, pioneering a new digital racecourse concept that in the coming years will meet the needs of younger generation fans, both local and from overseas. They will also further strengthen our Happy Wednesday brand, whose vibrant mix of sporting and social entertainment is well-received by local fans and tourists.”

Club executive director, customer strategy, insights and innovation Dennis Hau said: “We’re excited to launch the first immersive digital horse racing experience at The Beat and Vantage. Looking forward, we will implement a holistic digital transformation of the entire customer journey for racegoers, from pre-race preparation, raceday experiences, all the way to post-race engagement. The digital racecourse experience will gradually be extended to other racecourse venues to transform the racegoing experience for all.”

“Exceptional horse racing entertainment is always the key take-away for our racecourse customers. The Beat offers a relaxed yet stylish way to engage with the racing action, while Vantage brings luxury, cool chic and superior dining. Our goal is to make Vantage a favourite spot for the city’s most influential figures and visiting VIPs, where they can have an unforgettable experience of Hong Kong’s world class racing,” said club executive director, membership, brand, marketing and experience Anthony Ingham.

In the 2023/24 financial year, the HKJC contributed a record HK$40.1bn (US$5.16bn) to the community: HK$29.9bn (US$3.84bn) in betting duty, profits tax and Lotteries Fund contributions and HK$10.2bn (US$1.31bn) in approved charity donations.

