HKJC Charities Trust promotes volunteerism with six new awards

The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust strengthens volunteerism with six new awards, encouraging citizens to contribute to societal well-being.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) Charities Trust, through its initiative “JC VOLUNTEER TOGETHER”, has introduced six new awards. These awards, part of the Hong Kong Volunteer Award scheme, aim to inspire citizens to actively engage in acts of kindness and care for those in need.

Co-organized by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau and the Agency for Volunteer Service, the Hong Kong Volunteer Award recently held its awards presentation ceremony, attended by several guests including Janet Lee, wife of the HKSAR chief executive; Clarence Leung, HKSAR government under secretary for Home and Youth Affairs; Ann Kung, steward of The HKJC; and Melissa Kaye Pang, chairman of the Agency for Volunteer Service.

During the event, Ann Kung emphasized the Club’s consistent efforts to promote volunteerism. Launched in 2023, JC VOLUNTEER TOGETHER provides diverse volunteering opportunities, aligning with the Club’s support for the six new awards.

The six new awards include the following distinctions: the JC VOLUNTEER TOGETHER Outstanding Evergreen Volunteer Award, the JC VOLUNTEER TOGETHER Outstanding New Star Volunteer Award, the JC VOLUNTEER TOGETHER Outstanding Caring School Award, the JC VOLUNTEER TOGETHER Evergreen Volunteer Award (Volunteer Hours), the JC VOLUNTEER TOGETHER New Star Volunteer Award (Volunteer Hours) and the JC VOLUNTEER TOGETHER Caring School.

These awards aim to recognize and encourage outstanding contributions from people and institutions committed to community service.

JC VOLUNTEER TOGETHER, initiated and funded by the Club’s Charities Trust, collaborates with 12 partner organizations. It mobilizes various segments of the community, including students, families, working adults, and retirees, to engage in voluntary activities. The initiative has attracted nearly 70,000 participants to date.

