HKJC donates US$2.5m to flood relief efforts in China

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has announced a donation of HK$20m (US$2.5m) to support flood relief efforts in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and Northeast China. These regions have been dealing with severe floods that have brought about widespread devastation.

The donation was coordinated through the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR (CLO). Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, the HKJC’s chief executive officer, attended a ceremony for the presentation of the donation at the Liaison Office in Hong Kong. Lu Xinning, deputy director of the CLO, and Zhang Guoyi, deputy director-general of the Department of Publicity Cultural and Sports Affairs of the CLO were present.

The CLO expressed gratitude for the Club’s support.

Engelbrecht-Bresges said: “The floods have brought distress and adversity to many families, affecting lives and livelihoods. Our thoughts go out to all those who have been adversely affected by this devastating disaster. Through our emergency contribution, the Club hopes to support relief work in the affected areas and to help flood victims rebuild their homes.”

The HKJC has a history of providing emergency funding assistance for various disasters in the Mainland, including contributions towards reconstruction following the 2008 Sichuan earthquake and flood relief in Zhengzhou City in 2021.

