HKJC continues support for Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has extended its sponsorship of the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme for three more years.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has extended its support for the Hong Kong Sports Institute (HKSI) by extending its sponsorship of the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme (JCAIAS) for three years. The news comes as local athletes prepare to compete in sporting events, such as the Asian Games in Hangzhou and the FISU World University Games in Chengdu.

The JCAIAS aims to foster the development of local athletes by providing cash incentives for those who win gold, silver, or bronze medals in top-tier competitions. The scheme covers seven major sporting events: the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, Asian Games, Asian Para Games, National Games, National Para Games, and FISU World University Games.

Chief executive, Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, said: “The Club’s sponsorship of the Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme reflects its wide-ranging support for the Sports Institute and elite athletes. Through our support, we also want to recognise the huge effort and dedication of our best athletes.

“To promote a healthier and more vibrant society with positive attitudes and values, the Club has also keenly supported the building of sporting infrastructure as well as the professional development of Hong Kong athletes, so they can compete on the global stage. We wish all our athletes great success in the Hangzhou Asian Games and Chengdu FISU World University Games and hope they can benefit from the awards scheme.”