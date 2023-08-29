HKJC and China Horse Industry Association sign collaboration agreement

The HKJC and the CHIA are to collaborate in various areas.

The agreement involves collaboration on equine development in Mainland China.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has announced a strategic cooperation framework agreement with the China Horse Industry Association (CHIA) intended to develop the equine industry in China. They will work on talent development, thoroughbred registration and the preservation of cultural and heritage aspects.

The collaboration forms part of the National Equine Industry Development Plan (2020-2025) established by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the General Administration of Sport.

The agreement was signed in Beijing by Andrew Harding, HKJC’s executive director of racing, and Yue Gaofeng, secretary-general of the CHIA, observed by Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, the HKJC’s chief executive officer, and Jia Youling, president of the CHIA.

Engelbrecht-Bresges said: “The Club’s sharing of its technical expertise and experience in racing will play a key role in advancing equine industry development in the Mainland and in implementing the National Equine Industry Development Plan.

“Through facilitating cooperation between the Mainland and international horse sports organisations the agreement will also promote the rapid internationalisation, standardisation, and industrialisation of the nation’s equine industry.”

Youling added: “Thoroughbred registration, equine events development, veterinarian and talent development in the Mainland will benefit from the expertise and support provided by The Hong Kong Jockey Club.

“We believe that under the leadership and guidance of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and with the joint efforts of the Chinese equine industry, the partnership between the CHIA and the Club will be fruitful and far-reaching. It will also become the new driving force for equine industry development and rural revitalisation.”

See also: HKJC donates US$2.5m to flood relief efforts in China