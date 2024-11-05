Greens criticise rise in horseracing betting companies’ donations to political parties

Donations from major horse betting companies increased to AU$488,000 in 2022-2023.

Australia.- The Australian Greens criticised political donations from horseracing betting operators. It noted that a search of the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) Transparency Register revealed that donations from gambling companies linked to horse betting to the Labor and Liberal parties have risen 632 per cent in the last decade, from AU$66,650 in 2013-2014 to AU$488,000 (US$321,000) in 2022-2023.

Eight betting companies have collectively contributed AU$2.7m (US$1.78m) to major political parties over the past decade. The Labor Party received AU$1.49m (US$0.98m), while the Liberals were given AU$952,500 (US$628k) and the Nationals AU$263,300 (US$174k).

Tabcorp has been the largest donor. The company has donated AU$1.02m from 2013 to 2023. Sportsbet contributed AU$823,050. Responsible Wagering Australia (RWA), the independent organisation for Australian-licenced wagering operators established after the dissolution of the Australian Wagering Council in 2016, has provided political parties with AU$651,320 (US$430k) in contributions.

See also: Tabcorp board renewal: Brett Chenoweth appointed as chairman

Source: The Greens.

Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi said: “If you want to know why Labor has done nothing to address the scourge of gambling or the cruelty of horse racing here you have it in hard numbers. They’re getting hundreds of thousands of dollars in blood money donations from horse betting companies.

“Labor and the Liberals work for their donors and lobby groups. They don’t care about the pain that gambling causes to so many in this country. They don’t care that a horse gets killed every two days on race tracks in this anachronistic, grotesque festival of cruelty. All they care about is lining their pockets with donations from the gambling industry.

“While more and more people switch off from this gambling-fuelled animal cruelty, the immoral industry makes sure they bankroll the major political parties to buy their silence. It’s time to shut down horse racing once and for all, ban gambling ads and ban dirty donations from gambling companies.”

Former finance minister blasts industry lobbying against gaming machine reforms in Tasmania

Michael Ferguson, Tasmania’s former finance minister, has published an opinion article in The Mercury arguing that the state’s hospitality association is putting pressure on politicians through a coordinated campaign against proposals for a mandatory pre-commitment card for electronic gaming machines.

Ferguson introduced the cashless gaming card proposal in 2022, aiming to restrict losses to AU$100 per day, AU$500 per month, and AU$5,000 per year. However, the Tasmanian Hospitality Association (THA) argues that up to half of the venues hosting poker machines could face closure if the proposal is introduced. Ferguson claims this misrepresents the potential effects of the reform. Ferguson said recent financial figures show robust growth in hospitality revenue.

The Tasmanian government has commissioned Deloitte to conduct an independent review of the proposal’s likely impact on the hospitality industry.