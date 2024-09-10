Tasmania to introduce mandatory cashless card system for EGMs

The Tasmanian Government will introduce the system for electronic gaming machines in hotels, clubs and casinos.

Australia.- The Tasmanian Government has announced plans to roll out a mandatory cashless card system for electronic gaming machines (EGMs) at the state’s hotels, clubs, and casinos next year. The system will allow players to set daily, monthly, and yearly loss limits.

The default settings will restrict losses to AU$100 per day, AU$500 per month, and AU$5,000 per year, although players will be able to adjust these amounts based on their financial capacity. The system will require players to preload money to their accounts.

If a player reaches their loss limit, they will be prevented from further gaming until the next period begins. Users will also have access to records of their gaming activity.

A consultation period will close on October 18. The first phase of implementation is scheduled to begin in December 2025, starting with hotels and clubs. Casinos, which already use player cards for loyalty programmes, will be integrated into the system at a later stage.

As of June 30, there were 92 hotels and clubs authorised to operate gaming machines in Tasmania and 2,270 EGMs. Two casinos operate 988 EGMs.

