Grand Korea Leisure posts casino sales of US$24.61m for September

South Korea.- Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has shared its financial results for the month of September. Casinos sales rose 31.4 per cent year-on-year to KRW33.32bn (US$24.61m). This was a drop of a 0.2 per cent month-on-month.

Table-game sales amounted to approximately KRW30.12bn (US$22.26m), also reflecting a dip of 0.2 per cent from the preceding month but up 33.5 per cent on year-on-year terms. Machine-game sales reached KRW3.20bn (US$2.37m), again down 0.2 per cent month-on-month but up 14.8 per cent from last year.

For the first nine months of the year, Grand Korea Leisure has reported casino sales of KRW305.87bn (US$226.40m), a rise of 86.4 per cent compared to the same period last year. GKL operates three foreigner-only casinos under the Seven Luck brand. Two are situated in the capital, Seoul (including one in Gangnam), and the other in the southeastern port city of Busan.

The company operates as a subsidiary of the Korea Tourism Organization, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.