Grand Korea Leisure casino sales up 71.9% in February

South Korea.- Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has shared its financial results for the month of February. The company posted casino sales of KRW33.68bn (US$25.3m), up 71.9 per cent in month-on-month terms but down 8.4 per cent from the prior-year period.

Table-game revenue was KRW31.19bn, up 88.9 per cent month-on-month and down 9.1 per cent in year-on-year terms. Machine game sales were down by 19.2 per cent sequentially and up 1.6 per cent year-on-year at KRW2.5bn.

Casino sales for February amounted to KRW53.28bn, down 22.6 per cent compared to the same month last year. The drop was nearly KRW291.61bn, down 3.9 per cent sequentially but up 39.1 per cent from February 2023. The combined drop amount for January and February was KRW594.94bn, up 23.4 per cent year-on-year.

For full-year 2023, GKL posted casino sales of KRW265.16bn (US$207.23m), up 49.8 per cent when compared to the previous year.