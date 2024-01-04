Focus Gaming News Asia Pacific | East Asia | Finance

Grand Korea Leisure casino sales up 49.8% in 2023

01/04/24

Grand Korea Leisure has reported casino sales of KRW397.35bn (US$303.8m).

South Korea.- Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has shared its financial results for the year 2023. The company posted casino sales of KRW265.16bn (US$207.23m), up 49.8 per cent when compared to the previous year.

Table-game sales were approximately KRW360.3bn (US$275m), up 50.8 per cent compared to 2022. Machine game sales were KRW37.1bn (US$ 28m), up 41.3 per cent. The drop, the money customers spent on chips for table games and slots, was KRW3.39tn (US$2.6bn), an increase of 70.8 per cent.

In December alone, casino revenue was KRW34.95bn (US$26.77m), up 14.4 per cent year-on-year and 25.3 per cent compared to the previous month. Table-game revenue was KRW31.97bn, up 12.7 per cent year-on-year and up 28.5 per cent in month-on-month terms. Machine game sales were up by 36.7 per cent year-on-year at KRW2.98bn. This was down 10 per cent on a sequential basis.

GKL’s casinos received 789,825 players in 2023, including over 360,000 Chinese players. The number of Japanese players was 223,526. The company reported 123,650 VIP players in 2023.

