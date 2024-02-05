Grand Korea Leisure casino sales down 43.9% in January

Grand Korea Leisure posted casino sales of KRW19.59bn (US$14.8m).

South Korea.- Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has shared its financial results for the month of January. The company posted casino sales of KRW19.59bn (US$14.8m). That’s a 43.9 per cent decrease compared to the previous month and down 38.9 per cent year-on-year.

Table-game revenue was KRW16.51bn, down 43.2 per cent year-on-year and down 48.4 per cent in month-on-month terms. Machine game sales were up by 3.6 per cent sequentially at KRW3.09bn. When compared to the previous year, the figure was up 2.3 per cent.

The overall table drop fell 17.7 per cent when compared to the previous month to KRW303.33bn. It was up 11.3 per cent in year-on-year terms.

For full-year 2023, GKL posted casino sales of KRW265.16bn (US$207.23m), up 49.8 per cent when compared to the previous year. Net income was KRW44.08bn (US$32.8m) for 2023. The figure represented a turnaround from the net loss of KRW22.74bn reported in 2022, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.