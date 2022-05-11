Grand Korea Leisure casino sales up 612.3% in Q1

Net casino sales reached KRW46.30bn in the first quarter of the year.

South Korea.- The South Korean operator of foreigner-only casinos Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has recorded KRW46.30bn in net casino sales for Q1. The figure is up 612.3 per cent when compared to the prior-year period.

The company reported a first-quarter net loss of KRW10.80bn (US$8.5m) and an operating loss of KRW42.29bn.

Grand Korea Leisure attributed the results to its improved VIP gaming performance and an easing in Covid-19 countermeasures. In March, the casino operator had reported one of its best months for sales since the Covid-19 pandemic began with sales of KRW29.72bn (US$24.4m).

In 2021, Grand Korea Leisure reported a net loss of KRW113.27bn (US$94.7m) and an operating loss of KRW145.83bn, compared with KRW88.81bn the previous year.