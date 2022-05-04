Grand Korea Leisure casino sales down 80.6% in April

In March, GKL reported one of its best months for sales since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Grand Korea Leisure has reported casino sales of KRW5.77bn (US$4.6m) in April, down 80.6 month-on-month.

South Korea.- Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has reported that after a strong March casino sales plunged by 80.6 per cent month-on-month in April to KRW5.77bn (US$4.6m). Sales were down 34.6 per cent year-on-year.

Table game revenue was down 86.6 per cent when compared to March 48.5 per cent year-on-year to KRW3.75bn. Slot machine revenue increased from KRW1.87bn to KRW2.03bn, up 12.5 per cent month-on-month and up 29.8 per cent year-on-year.

The company has posted sales of KRW52.07bn for the first four months of the year, up 240.5 per cent when compared to the previous year.

In March, the casino operator had reported one of its best months since the Covid-19 pandemic began with sales of KRW29.72bn (US$24.4m). That represented an increase of 334 per cent when compared to February (KRW6.85bn (US$5.6m).

In 2021, Grand Korea Leisure reported a net loss of KRW113.27bn (US$94.7m) and an operating loss of KRW145.83bn, compared with KRW88.81bn the previous year.