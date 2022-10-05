Grand Korea Leisure casino revenue up 169.2% in September

Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd (GKL) has reported casino revenue of KRW25.35bn for September.

South Korea.- Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has shared its financial results for the month of September. It’s reported that casino revenue was up 10.7 per cent when compared to August, from KRW22.91bn (US$16.7m) to KRW25.35bn. The figure was also up 169.2 per cent when compared to last year.

Table-game sales were KRW22.57bn, up 10.9 per cent month-on-month. Machine-game sales were up 8.9 per cent month-on-month to almost KRW2.79bn. Grand Korea Leisure’s casino revenue for the year to September 30 stands at KRW171.61bn, up 159.7 per cent year-on-year.

In the first quarter of the year, the company posted a net loss of KRW10.80bn (US$8.5m) and an operating loss of KRW42.29bn. The casino operator’s accumulated net loss in the first half of this year was KRW18.77bn, down 66.2 per cent from the KRW55.49bn in the first half of 2021.