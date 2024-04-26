Macau unemployment drops in Q1

Employment in gaming increased by 4,000.

Macau.- The DSEC has reported that Macau’s general unemployment rate and the unemployment rate of residents decreased to 2.1 per cent and 2.7 per cent respectively in the first quarter of the year. The underemployment rate rose by 0.1 percentage points sequentially to 1.5 per cent.

There was an increase of 0.3 percentage points in the number of first-time job seekers, accounting for 6.7 per cent of all unemployed. Employment totalled 371,100 and employed residents 284,000, down by 2,100 from the previous period.

Employment in the real estate and construction industries decreased by 2,600 and 2,000 respectively, from the previous quarter, resulting in employment numbers of 31,700 and 25,900. The gaming and hospitality sectors saw an increase in employment by 4,000 and 1,700 respectively, to 71,400 and 28,800.

The median monthly employment earnings and median monthly employment income of residents increased by MOP18,000 (US$50) and MOP20,500 from the previous quarter. The DSEC attributed the rise to some industries paying double pay and bonuses in the first quarter.

