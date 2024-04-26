TAB NZ releases 2024-25 New Zealand racing calendar

This year’s calendar has 27 more meetings than the last season.

New Zealand.- TAB NZ has confirmed its racing calendar for the 2024/25 season. It will offer 995 meetings through its collaboration with the three racing codes: New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing, Harness Racing New Zealand, and Greyhound Racing New Zealand.

There will be 995 meetings: 300 thoroughbred meetings, 288 harness meetings and 407 greyhound meetings, with 10,291 individual races. There will be 27 additional Sunday meetings for thoroughbred racing when compared to the last season, including 14 double thoroughbred meetings on Sundays, and 46 additional harness racing licences, with 36 extra meetings on a Tuesday run for lower stakes.

Addington and Alexandra Park will run together on Friday nights for 35 occasions. There will be more harness racing on the North Island.

Nick Roberts, chair of the TAB NZ Dates Committee, said: “This is the inaugural racing calendar established under the industry’s new operating model, with representatives of TAB NZ, Entain, and the three racing codes working collaboratively towards an optimised calendar.

“We already saw the success of some changes to the summer feature calendar this year, and we’re really pleased with the natural flow that has been created for New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing’s feature racing next summer, leading up to The NZB Kiwi in early March.”

According to TAB NZ, the new calendar balances club interests, operational capabilities and the pursuit of new revenue opportunities.