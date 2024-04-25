Malaysia could allow casino at Forest City

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim has discussed a possible casino licence for the US$100bn project.

Malaysia.- Bloomberg has reported that prime minister Anwar Ibrahim has met with Berjaya Corp. founder Vincent Tan and Lim Kok Thay, the head of Genting Group, about the possibility of a casino within the struggling US$100bn Forest City project.

Forest City has faced challenges in attracting residents, including political opposition and governmental restrictions. A casino could potentially draw investment and interest to the development. Reports suggest members of the royal family may be offered stakes in the casino. However, a second casino could generate controversy in a majority Muslim nation.

The current ceremonial monarch of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, who is also sultan of Johor state, is said to hold more than 20 per cent of the Country Garden joint venture, which is the master developer of Forest City. Genting Malaysia currently runs the country’s only casino resort, Resorts World Genting.

