Cambodia blocks 25 illegal gambling websites

Cambodia’s Commercial Gambling Management Commission said the sites illegally advertised on social media.

Cambodia.- The Commercial Gambling Management Commission of Cambodia (SEC) has blocked 25 unauthorised gambling sites. The sites, including Wp333-Cs007, NagaCity88 and Webet.VIP, were found to that had been advertising through social media.

In March, prime minister Hun Manet urged investors to reconsider or halt investments in the country’s gambling sector. Manet asserted that the government aimed to suspend the issuance of new gambling licences and reduce or revoke existing ones. In 2023, police conducted 1,786 operations against illegal gambling in Cambodia.