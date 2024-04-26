Nerida O’Loughlin reappointed as ACMA chair

O’Loughlin has been reappointed for a three-year term.

Australia.- Governor-General David Hurley AC DSC has accepted the recommendation of the Albanese Government to reappoint Nerida O’Loughlin PSM as chair of the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA). O’Loughlin, who was first appointed in 2017 and reappointed in 2022, will begin a new three-year term on 14 October 2024.

During her current term, O’Loughlin has overseen the establishment of BetStop, the National Self-Exclusion Register. She has also led enforcement action against illegal gambling.

Communications minister Michelle Rowland said: “I congratulate Ms Nerida O’Loughlin PSM on her reappointment as Chair of the Australian Communications and Media Authority. Since her appointment in 2017, Ms O’Loughlin has led the ACMA to deliver important reforms and regulatory activities in the communications and media industries.

“This includes better supporting consumers facing financial hardship pressures in paying their telecommunications bills, mitigating consumer harms in gambling advertising, enforcing anti-scam rules and taking enforcement action against corporations for non-compliance with Australia’s spam unsubscribe rules.

“The Chair’s continuity will provide the Authority ongoing certainty as the Albanese Government continues its important media and digital platforms reform agenda. I look forward to continue working with Ms O’Loughlin as the ACMA Chair.”