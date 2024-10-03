Gambling in South Korea: Jeju Dream Tower casino revenue up 98.4% in September

For the first nine months of this year, casino sales reached nearly KRW220.77bn (US$167m).

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development, the operator of Jeju Dream Tower casino, has reported that casino revenues reached KRW28.42bn (US$21.4m) in September. The figure was up 98.4 per cent compared to September 2023, but down 13.7 per cent sequentially.

Table-game sales were KRW27.16bn (US$20.5m), a decrease of 8.6 per cent from the prior month but up 106.6 per cent from last year. Machine-game sales were KRW1.26bn (US$951,000), a sequential drop of 60.8 per cent but up 6.7 per cent year-on-year. The casino drop for September was KRW129.4bn (US$97.6m), down 18.9 per cent sequentially and up 24.7 per cent year-on-year.

Jeju Dream Tower recorded 35,764 visitors in September, a 4.6 per cent decrease from August when the casino venue recorded 37,494 visitors. On year-on-year terms, the casino-visitor tally rose 27.0 per cent. Lotte Tour’s September hotel sales stood at KRW6.81bn (US$5.12m), down 31.3 per cent month-on-month and 13.9 per cent compared to the previous year.

For the first nine months of this year, casino sales reached nearly KRW220.77bn (US$167m), marking a 120 per cent increase from the prior-year period. Hotel sales for January to September amounted to approximately KRW65.8bn (US$49.97m), down 5 per cent when compared to last year.