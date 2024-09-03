Jeju Dream Tower posts casino sales of US$24.7m for August

Casino sales were up 44.5 per cent sequentially.

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development, the operator of Jeju Dream Tower casino, has reported that casino sales reached KRW33.01bn (US$24.7m) in August. The figure was up 44.5 per cent compared to July (US$16.72m) and up 84.4 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Table-game sales amounted to KRW29.78bn (US$22.3m), up 42.6 per cent when compared to the previous month and up 87.3 per cent year-over-year. Machine-game sales reached KRW3.23bn (US$2.4m), up 63.9 per cent month-over-month and up 61.4 per cent in year-over-year terms.

The casino drop for August was KRW159.58bn (US$119m), up 28.3 per cent sequentially and up 20.2 per cent year-on-year. The number of visitors to the venue totalled 37,494, up 9.4 per cent when compared to the previous month and up 30.6 per cent compared to August last year.

For the first eight months of the year, casino sales were KRW192.4bn (US$144m), a 123.7 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023, while hotel revenue was down by 3.8 per cent to KRW59bn (US$44.0m). The casino drop was KRW985.34bn, up 25.6 per cent year-on-year.