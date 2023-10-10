Jeju Dream Tower casino sales down 20% sequentially in September

Sales decreased to KRW14.33bn in September.

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development, the operator of the Jeju Dream Tower casino, has reported that casino sales for September amounted to KRW14.33bn (US$10.6m). That’s a drop of 20 per cent when compared to August but up 336.1 per cent year-on-year.

Table-game sales were KRW13.15bn, a decrease of 17.4 per cent from the prior month but up 358.3 per cent from last year. Machine-game sales were KRW1.19bn, a sequential drop of 40.8 per cent but up 183.8 per cent year-on-year.

The September casino table “drop,” which signifies the amount customers paid for purchasing chips for table games, reached approximately KRW103.76bn. That’s a 21.8 per cent sequential decline but a 67.7 per cent increase from the same month last year.

Jeju Dream Tower recorded 28,165 casino visitors in September, a 1.9 per cent decrease from August. The resort’s hotel sales were approximately KRW7.91bn, reflecting a 24.9 per cent sequential decline and a 7.5 per cent decrease from the same month in 2022.

For the first nine months of this year, casino sales reached nearly KRW100.36bn, marking a 186.5 per cent increase from the prior-year period. Table-game sales contributed KRW90.22bn, up by 187.0 per cent year-on-year while machine-game sales rose by 182.7 per cent to nearly KRW10.14bn.

The cumulative casino table drop for the same period reached KRW888.16bn, up 180.0 per cent on year-on-year terms. Hotel sales for January to September amounted to approximately KRW69.27bn, down 23.2 per cent when compared to last year.