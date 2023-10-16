GambleAware week begins in New South Wales

The NSW Government has emphasises its AU$100m (US$63.59m) investment in gambling harm initiatives.

Australia.- New South Wales has begun its GambleAware Week. Liquor & Gaming NSW said the event will focus on the cost of gambling on the community and the government’s record AU$100m (US$63.59m) investment in harm minimisation.

The theme is “What’s gambling costing you?,” which seeks to encourage people to think beyond the monetary costs of gambling. Over five days, 45 events will be held, intended to educate both parents and the broader community. There will be GambleAware Week showcases in Goulburn, Shellharbour and Unanderra and roundtable discussions in Bankstown, Liverpool, and Campbelltown.

A variety of information sessions, workshops and community drop-in events will take place in Wallsend, Albury, Bathurst, Wyong, Manly, Mayfield, Belmont, and Hornsby. Information stalls will be stationed at prominent shopping centres, including Freedom Plaza Cabramatta, Miranda Westfield, and Westfield Bondi Junction.

The funding mentioned derives from an AU$100m fine imposed on Star Casino by the NSW Independent Casino Commission (NICC). It will be distributed over a five-year period, including AU$6.4m to enhance self-exclusion and introduce third-party exclusions in pubs and clubs and AU$3.4m for the independent panel established in July to run and evaluate a cashless gaming trial in pubs and clubs.

Minister for Gaming and Racing, David Harris said: “We know there are people out there experiencing gambling harm in our community, and we are concerned the impact this has on individuals, their families and the broader community.

“We are committed to increasing awareness of the risks of gambling, in all forms, and I can assure people there is a lot of help and support out there in NSW communities, that is freely available and accessible. This GambleAware Week we encourage everyone to talk with friends, family or colleagues if you are worried about what gambling could be costing them.

“Our first budget delivers AU$100m in harm minimisation initiatives, including funding for the NSW Office of Responsible Gambling to provide support to people affected by gambling harm through these GambleAware services as well as working to prevent harm before it occurs by investing in education and awareness raising.

“Everyone has a role to play in keeping our community safe. We encourage everyone to take part in GambleAware Week and show our combined commitment to preventing gambling harm.

“One of our key election commitments was to ban external gambling signage from venues, as we know that can be triggering for gamblers, and that ban is in place as of 1 September this year, with 99 per cent of venues compliant. It shows that when government, industry and community work together we can get positive results.”