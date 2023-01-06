Galaxy Entertainment to pay staff bonus

The special payment will apply to 98 per cent of staff.

Macau.- Galaxy Entertainment Group has become the third Macau gaming operator to announce a special bonus for staff. The company said the “special payment” would apply to 98 per cent of employees to “thank team members for their hard work and commitment during the past year”.

According to a statement released on Friday, Galaxy Entertainment’s payment will equal “one month of base salary and guaranteed tips if applicable,” to be paid on January 18.

“As the new concession for operation of casino games of fortune begins, GEG will continue its successful creation of world class offerings to contribute to Macau’s prosperity and stability, and join hands with its team members to write a new chapter and forge ahead for a brighter future,” reads the statement.

The announcement comes a few days after Sands China made a similar move, with over 23,000 members of its staff benefiting from a discretionary allowance, and Wynn Macau revealed that on January 16 a “special allowance” equivalent to one month’s gross salary will be paid to eligible Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace team members.