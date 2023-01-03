Wynn Macau to pay staff bonus 

Some 98 per cent of the staff will receive a “special allowance.”

Macau.- Wynn Macau has announced that on January 16 a “special allowance” equivalent to one month’s gross salary, will be paid to eligible Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace team members, representing 98 per cent of the 11,600-strong workforce.

According to the company, the allowance is being awarded to show “the company’s appreciation to all team members for their collective efforts during the past challenging year.”

In a press release, Wynn Macau said: “With the exceptional level of loyalty, commitment and discipline demonstrated by all Wynn team members, the company has been able to ensure the continuity and enhancement of its renowned service culture and hospitality standards, and helped to protect the health of all colleagues and Wynn guests during the pandemic period.”

Linda Chen, vice-chairman of Wynn Macau, Limited said: “Following the recent award of gaming licences and the removal of pandemic travel restrictions, we are optimistic about our prospects in 2023. We will commence significant efforts to implement non-gaming attractions and introduce visitors from new markets. Our valuable team members will be an important part of these new initiatives.”

The announcement comes a day after Sands China made a similar move, with over 23,000 members of its staff benefiting from a discretionary allowance.

See also: Macau gaming revenue down 51% in 2022