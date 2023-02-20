Galaxy Entertainment appoints Ted Chan as chief financial officer

Ted Chan will replace Robert Drake, who will remain as a senior advisor.

Macau.- Galaxy Entertainment Group has announced through a company filing that Ted Chan Ying Tat has been appointed as chief financial officer following Robert Drake‘s departure from the position. The change is effective from March 1. Over the next few months, Chan will work with Drake on the transition.

Francis Lui, vice chairman of GEG said: “I would like to acknowledge and thank Mr. Drake for his significant contribution to the Group over the past 15 years who has decided to pursue his interests.

“During his tenure, Bob contributed to several significant milestones including navigating the company through the global financial crises and the Covid-19 pandemic, inclusion of GEG as a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, opening Galaxy MacauTM Phases 1 & 2 and Broadway Macau, and, most recently, the successful issuance of GEG’s new Macau gaming concession and preparation of the forthcoming opening of our Cotai Phase 3 development.”

Lui said Chan’s knowledge in local integrated resorts, combined with his management experience and familiarity with GEG, made him an ideal fit for the role. He said Chan had 20 years of operational and financial experience in both Macau and regional gaming.

Chan joined GEG in 2018 as the chief operating officer for Japan Development, bringing experience in gaming, hospitality, and business development from various senior management positions.