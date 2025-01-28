Gabsys signs deal with LYNON for sportsbook solution

Gabsys provides its B2B sportsbook solution to igaming supplier LYNON.

Press release.- Gabsys, a leading B2B sportsbook software and solution provider, has proudly announced that the renowned igaming supplier LYNON has selected them to deliver its award-winning sportsbook solution.

Under this strategic partnership, LYNON will gain access to Gabsys’ cutting-edge sportsbook. With over a decade of proven experience and a dedicated team of more than 600 in-house traders, Gabsys is committed to delivering tailored features, seamless scalability, unmatched risk management, real-time monitoring, and advanced pricing algorithms designed for maximum profitability.

Zaven Sahakyan, CEO of Gabsys, declared, “This year has marked another exceptional period of growth for our business. We are excited to conclude the year by collaborating with LYNON to implement our industry-leading B2B sportsbook solution. With years of expertise in the market, LYNON is a powerhouse for igaming solutions, and we are equipped to ensure seamless integration of multiple API content and odds feeds that make the end-user sportsbook platform locally relevant. Our adaptable API integration caters to diverse markets, allowing customisation of odds feeds and sports betting profit margins to perfectly align with local operational requirements. We are ready to support LYNON and their end clients with our enterprise sportsbook.”

Suren Vardanyan, CBO of LYNON, affirmed, “From start to finish, the Gabsys team demonstrated a complete understanding of our business in terms of technical and commercial needs for an enterprise Sportsbook solution. Gabsys not only provides the solution but guided our team through the whole journey, forming a deep understanding of the Sportsbook in its core knowledge sharing. In this collaboration Gabsys contributed their values to the specific values of Lynon’s business direction, showing a perfect example of how a partnership is to be carried out!”