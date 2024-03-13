Five SJM restaurants included in SCMP’s 100 Top Tables 2024

Daisy Ho, CEO of SJM, celebrated the recognition.

Macau.- SJM Resorts is celebrating the recognition of five of its dining establishments in the 100 Top Tables 2024 guide by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The restaurants are Robuchon au Dôme, The 8 and The Kitchen at the Grand Lisboa Hotel, along with the Palace Garden and Mesa by José Avillez at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau.

SJM noted that Robuchon au Dôme and The 8 have maintained their listing in the guide for twelve consecutive years.

Daisy Ho, CEO of SJM, said: “We are grateful to our team for their unwavering dedication to delivering rich and memorable dining experiences to our guests. SJM remains devoted to the innovation and perpetuation of our culinary culture. With our team’s diligent efforts, we aim to further harness the ‘Gastronomy + Tourism’ synergy, enhancing Macau’s appeal as the ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ and drawing more international visitors to our city.”

See also: SJM posts net gaming revenue of US$2.5bn for 2023