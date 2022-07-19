Ex-Wynn Resorts CEO asks US Court to dismiss civil lawsuit

Steve Wynn, the former CEO of Wynn Resorts, has asked a federal court to dismiss a civil suit that claims he acted as a foreign agent of the People’s Republic of China.

US.- Steve Wynn is petitioning a US federal court to dismiss a civil lawsuit brought by the US Department of Justice. The DOJ alleges that he should register as a foreign agent due to alleged lobbying for the Chinese government during Donald Trump’s administration.

The DOJ alleged in May that “from at least June 2017 through at least August 2017,” Wynn contacted Trump, then-US president, and members of his administration “to convey the PRC’s request to cancel the visa or otherwise remove from the United States a Chinese businessperson who left China in 2014, was later charged with corruption by the PRC and sought political asylum in the United States”.

Wynn’s lawyers argued that any obligation he had to register under FARA, even if the allegations were true, ended in October 2017, when the DOJ recognises that Wynn’s relationship with the Chinese government relationship ended. The US government has until August 15 to respond to Wynn’s motion.

Wynn Macau extends its right to use “Wynn” trademark

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, Wynn Macau has extended its agreement with Wynn Resorts Holdings LLC to continue using “Wynn” related trademarks, copyrights and service marks following the extension of its current casino licence until the end of the year.

It will pay Wynn Resorts Holdings either 3 per cent of gross monthly revenue or HK$11.7m (US$1.5m) per month, whicever is greater, up to HK$584.8m (US$74.5m) for the year ending December 31.

Earlier this month, Wynn Macau entered into an agreement with its US parent company, Wynn Resorts Ltd, for a US$500m revolving loan facility. Wynn Macau said the loan agreement will support the company’s potential future working capital and other funding needs, if necessary.