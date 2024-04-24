Emperor expects full-year net profit of US$6.4m

The group saw a 150 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue in the year ended March 31.

Macau.- Emperor Entertainment Hotel Limited has announced that it expects to record a net profit of at least HK$50m (US$6.4m) for the year ended March 31. The company reported a loss of HK$128m for the previous fiscal year.

Revenue was up by over 150 per cent. Emperor Entertainment Hotel Limited said the result was mainly due to the revival of the number of visitor arrivals as well as the recovery of hospitality and entertainment demand.. The publication of results will be in late June.

Emperor Entertainment Hotel manages a portfolio of three hotels and a serviced apartment collection in Hong Kong and Macau: The Emperor Hotel, The Unit Serviced Apartment, Grand Emperor Hotel, and Inn Hotel Macau. An indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Emperor Entertainment has a three-year contract with SJM.