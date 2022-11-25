Emperor Entertainment revenue down 51% between April and September

The company was heavily affected by the cessation of its gaming operations in Macau.

Emperor Entertainment’s net loss for the six months to September 30 rose by 85.4 per cent year-on-year.

Macau.- Emperor Entertainment Hotel Limited has shared its financial results for the six months to September 30. It reported revenue of HK$108.6m (US$13.9m), down 51 per cent year-on-year. The company’s net loss grew by 85 per cent to HK$155.7m (US$19.93m), with a loss per share of HK$0.13, compared to HK$0.07 in 2021.

Gaming revenue fell 83.7 per cent year-on-year to HK$24.4m due to the suspension of gaming operations on June 27. In April, the group announced that it would not renew its service contract with gaming concessionaire SJM Holdings Limited, which expired on June 26. As a result, it closed its casino at the Emperor Hotel.

The group later announced that the satellite casino would be acquired by SJM and would operate for an additional six months until December 31. Emperor entered into a service agreement with SJM to provide hotel rooms, catering and other supporting services.

Currently, the group operates hotels in Hong Kong and Macau, including the Grand Emperor Hotel in the central area of the Macau Peninsula and the Inn Hotel in Taipa.