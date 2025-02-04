Emperor Entertainment Hotel appoints Alexander Yeung Ching Loong as executive director

Yeung Ching Loong has also been appointed as chairman of the board and chairman of the executive committee.

Macau.- Emperor Entertainment Hotel has that Alexander Yeung Ching Loong has been appointed as chairman of the board, executive director, chairman of the executive committee and as a member of the remuneration committee. He will assume the role on April 1 and will replace Wong Chi Fai, who will retire from the position of executive director to devote more time to personal interests on reaching retirement age.

Yeung Ching Loong, aged 38, has many years of experience in media and publishing. He has managed various businesses, including property investment and development, hotel operations, entertainment production and investment, artist management, film production, and distribution. He has also worked in cinema development and operations, financial services, and retail for watches, jewellery, and furniture.

He is a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the 14th Beijing Municipal Committee of the CPPCC. He currently serves as an executive director and vice chairman of the board of Emperor International Holdings Limited. He is also an executive director and chairman of the boards of Emperor Culture Group Limited and Ulferts International Limited.

According to Emperor Entertainment’s filing, Yeung Ching Loong has 315,000,000 shares of the company, which is about 52.50 per cent of the total issued shares. He is the son of Albert Yeung Sau Shing, the controlling shareholder of Emperor Entertainment and its parent Emperor Group.

As part of his new role at Emperor Entertainment, Yeung Ching Loong is entitled to a director’s fee of HKD100,000 (US$12,829) per year.

The company said: “The board would like to extend its sincere gratitude to Wong for his devotion and tremendous contribution to the group during his tenure of service and wish him the very best in his future retirement life.

“Wong has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board and there is no matter relating to his retirement that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the company.”

Emperor Entertainment manages the Grand Emperor Hotel, a casino in downtown Macau. It is promoted under the gaming concessionaire licence of SJM Holdings. Emperor Entertainment also runs the Inn Hotel.

Emperor Entertainment reported an interim loss attributable to its owners of HK$177.9m (US$22.9m) for the first half of its financial year. That’s due to a fair value loss on investment properties of HK$263.9m (US$33.96m) compared with a fair value gain of HK$1.4m (US$0.18m) a year earlier.

