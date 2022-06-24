Emperor Entertainment gaming revenue up 24.6%

Emperor Entertainment’s total revenue was up 37.8 per cent in fiscal year 2021/2022.

Macau.- Emperor Entertainment Hotel Limited has shared its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31. Total revenue was up 37.8 per cent year-on-year to HK$415.9m and gaming revenue was up 24.6 per cent to HK$260.6m.

Revenue from the mass-market gaming hall was up 29.7 per cent year-on-year to HK$179m. Revenue from the VIP room rose 16.9 per cent to HK$65m. Slot machine revenue was up 6.9 per cent to HK$16.6m.

Emperor announced an annual loss of HK$528.3m (US$67.3m). It had reported a loss of HK$177.6m for the previous fiscal year. It attributed the increased loss to a significant increase in fair value loss and impairment losses during the year.

The company’s annual adjusted segmental loss before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation was a negative HK$171.8m.

Emperor Entertainment Hotel Limited has recently reversed its decision to close its satellite casino this month after renewing its service agreement with gaming concessionaire SJM until December 31. The agreement had been due to expire on June 26.

SJM Holdings will continue to operate the satellite casino located in Macau’s Grand Emperor Hotel for another six months.