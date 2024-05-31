EGT is ready to fascinate visitors at SiGMA Asia 2024

Two Asian-themed jackpots will be the main highlights of the company’s display at SiGMA Asia 2024.

EGT’s team will receive visitors in Manila at booth D301, June 4-5.

Press release.- EGT is ready for its second participation in SiGMA Asia, which will take place on June 4 and 5, in Manila. “Don’t miss the chance to learn more about our products. We will be waiting for you at booth D301,” said Mariana Manchina, sales manager for the Philippines at EGT.

Two Asian-themed jackpots will be the main highlights of the company’s display. The 4-level Cai Fu Tian Jiang, which had its successful debut in the 2023 edition of the show, will once again be among the top proposals for Asian players who will be able to dive into the magical world of its 4 games Animal Riches, Expanded Riches, Incredible Lantern and Pearls of Wealth and enjoy numerous opportunities for winning and entertainment.

Sheng Sheng Bu Xi, who joined EGT’s jackpot family several months ago, will also be available to guests. It will invite them to embark on an exciting journey, where growth knows no bounds. Its 2 titles Bonus Craze and Bonus Boom will offer a captivating experience with special symbols, which trigger unique bonus features. In addition, different coloured symbols can unleash a jackpot combo, providing an extra layer of adventure to the gameplay.

The slot selection will be complemented by the G 50 J1 St and G 50 C Up cabinets and the rich variety of the General Series multigames.

EGT will present its multiplayer developments as well. On display will be the G 32 T and G 27 T terminals, as well as the roulette centre G RSA. All of them will stand out with their eye-catching contemporary design, multiple ergonomic features, and great flexibility, ensuring an engaging gaming experience and allowing many possible configurations with other devices.

EGT Digital will also showcase its portfolio of iGaming solutions, including instant and casino games, and the in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave, which provides operators with a complete solution for building and maintaining a successful online business.

“I am happy that we have the opportunity to attend SiGMA Asia again,” commented Ms. Manchina. “Thanks to our participation in last year’s edition, we were able to create many new contacts and partnerships, and our products proved to hold great potential for the local markets. I have every reason to believe that we will have even more success this year, especially because we opened our office in Manila.

“The Philippines is one of the fastest growing markets on the continent and I am confident that this, combined with our attractive offers, will enable us to quickly enter the region and gain traction among Asian operators and players.”