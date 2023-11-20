DPW scrutinises IPI crane dismantling contract

The Department of Public Works has requested documents.

Northern Mariana Islands.- The Department of Public Works has requested a copy of the bonding insurance, a list of the employees and the schedule for the dismantling of the cranes in relation to arrangements between Imperial Pacific International (IPI) and Ocean Bee LLC for the removal of two crane towers at the company’s incomplete hotel-casino in Garapan.

Following an ultimatum from DPW last month, IPI entered into an agreement with Ocean Bee on November 2 to dismantle tower cranes 5, 6, and 1, identified as posing “actual and immediate danger.” Ocean Bee general manager He Guo Qiang submitted the contract to DPW’s Building Safety Division earlier this month.

IPI director How Yo Chi says an Occupational Safety and Health Administration representative will be at the worksite to ensure compliance with federal safety regulations during the crane removal process.

See also: IPI under scrutiny over construction security deposit