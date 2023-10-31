IPI to dismantle crane towers at unfinished Garapan hotel-casino

The tower crane has been standing at IPI’s unfinished casino resort since work stopped over two years ago.

The company has finally agreed to dismantle the two unsafe crane towers at its own cost.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Imperial Pacific International (IPI) has told the Department of Public Works (DPW) that it will dismantle two crane towers at its incomplete hotel-casino in Garapan. This decision is a response to DPW’s declaration of “actual and immediate danger” and notice mandating immediate disassembly at the government’s cost.

IPI’s director, How Yo Chi, says the company will expedite the dismantling of crane towers No. 5 and No. 6 in collaboration with Ocean B LLC and will cover the removal expenses itself.

DPW’s building safety official, Yvonne B. Tenorio, had raised concerns that crane tower No. 5t posed an immediate danger of collapse, based on inspection records and prior assessments. The crane has not been used since December 2020. Concerns arose due to the deteriorating condition of its frame components and connections, with visible signs of rust.

In March, Cui Lijie, the majority owner of Imperial Pacific International (IPI), said she was seeking new investors to help renew work on the Garapan casino resort. In an interview with Mariana’s Variety, she admitted that investor interest had fallen off due to negative stories about IPI but said the company was doing all it could to improve the situation.