Donaco’s DNA Star Vegas licence extended until 2026

Donaco has published its annual report for the financial year to June 30.

Australia.- Donaco International has announced that Cambodian authorities have extended DNA Star Vegas licence until December 31, 2026. The integrated resort is located in Poipet, on the border with Thailand.

DNA Star Vegas reopened on June 18, 2022, after closing on April 27 2021 following a local government order for the temporary closure of all casinos in the Banteay Meanchey region. As a result of the closure, annual revenue for the year ended June 30 was down 89.5 per cent to AU$1.0m. Net gaming revenue amounted to AU$0.8m and EBITDA was negative AU$1.5m, versus positive AU$4.2m in the prior year.

Donaco also runs the Aristo Casino in Vietnam. It reported revenue of AU$1.5m, up 23.9 per cent when compared to the previous year and net gaming revenue of AU$1.2m. Donaco said the venue was affected by the ongoing closure of the border with China.

The company said it expects an encouraging outlook for the fiscal year 2023 with Star Vegas progressively advancing towards full operational capabilities over the coming months.