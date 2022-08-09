Digitain is ready to be part of SiGMA Balkans & CIS in Serbia and G2E Asia expo in Singapore

Digitain will showcase some of its iGaming products and solutions throughout these two expos.

Digitain has announced it will be in Belgrade to be part of the SiGMA Balkans/CIS conference and in Singapore to attend the G2E Asia expo.

Press release- Digitain is pleased to announce it will attend two of the most important events of the industry within the same week this month.

The sportsbook software and iGaming platform provider will be part of the SiGMA Balkans / CIS conference in Serbia between August 22 to 25 in Belgrade.

The SiGMA Conference is known far and wide for its enlightening panels, inspiring speeches, ample opportunities to invest and network, and the ability to do it all while having the time of your life.

Then, Digitain will attend the G2E Asia expo in Singapore, between August 24 to 26. G2E Asia is the international gaming trade show and conference for the Asian gaming industry.

Organized by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and Reed Exhibitions, G2E Asia made its debut in 2007, defining itself as the preeminent show for the Asian gaming–entertainment industry.

Digitain is looking forward to showcasing some of its finest iGaming products and solutions throughout these two expos.

Digitain appoints footballing legend Luís Figo as Official Brand Ambassador

Digitain has recently announced that footballing legend, Luís Figo, a world-renowned Portuguese international, is to become Brand Ambassador for the Digitain Group.

Regarded as one of the finest players of his generation, Figo played as a winger for such teams as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan, winning among many competitions, four La Liga titles, four Serie A titles, one UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and a UEFA Champions League title. Part of Portugal’s famous “Golden Generation”, Figo was capped 127 times for his country, scoring 32 goals. He won the famous Ballon d’Or in 2000 and also received the award of FIFA World Player of the Year in 2001.

On becoming Digitain’s Brand Ambassador, Luís Figo explained, “I am delighted to be part of this exciting collaboration and I look forward to representing Digitain as Brand Ambassador. Digitain is a long-established and progressive iGaming organisation that produces a wide range of effective iGaming solutions, including an award-winning sportsbook, for partners across the globe. Their reputation for exceptional products and customer focus made my decision to become Brand Ambassador an easy one.”