DICJ appoints new division heads

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has named Iao Fu and Ng On Lou as heads of the Supervision Division and the Studies and Information Analysis Division respectively. This move was announced at a recent event presided over by Adriano Marques Ho, the head of the regulator.

Iao Fu holds a bachelor’s degree in Tourism Business Management from Macau Institute for Tourism Studies, a bachelor’s degree in Law from Huaqiao University, and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Peking University and the National School of Administration.

He has served in various capacities at Macau’s gaming regulators, including as an inspector in the former Gaming Inspection and Coordination Department, the former Gambling Inspection and Coordination Bureau, and more recently the Gambling Inspection and Coordination Bureau. He served as a position supervisor from September 2021 to January 2023 and has been acting director of the First Supervision Division since February 2023.

Ng On Lou holds a bachelor’s degree in Chinese from the University of Macau, with a focus on Applied Chinese and Chinese Communication. She began working as a technician at DICJ in January 2006 and has held the position of senior technician since April 2008. Since February 2023, she has been serving as the head of the Studies and Information Analysis Division.